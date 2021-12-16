HOMETOWN HEALTH ENTERS THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT MARKETPLACE WITH SOFTHEON'S ENROLLMENT AND BILLING SOLUTIONS Softheon and Hometown Health, Nevada's largest not-for-profit insurance company, have formed a partnership to serve Nevadans enrolling through the Nevada Health Link state-based ACA marketplace

RENO, Nev. and STONY BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest not-for-profit health insurance company, Hometown Health, has entered the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace and has expanded their health plan offerings through a partnership with Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider. Softheon's innovative platform is helping bring quality health care to Nevada residents enrolling in Hometown Health insurance through Nevada Health Link.

"Softheon's expert knowledge of the ACA marketplace coupled with their leading enrollment and billing technology has made them the perfect partner during Hometown Health's first open enrollment period on the exchange," said David Hansen, Hometown Health CEO. "Today, more than 100,000 people in Nevada choose Hometown Health for their insurance needs. Thanks to Softheon, we look forward to expanding insurance coverage options, in a way that is simple and convenient, to our friends and families who use Nevada Health Link."

Since the beginning of the 2021 open enrollment period, over 800 new members have seamlessly enrolled in Hometown Health's insurance thanks to Softheon's cutting-edge software. The partnership with Softheon will improve member enrollment, billing and communications, enabling Hometown Health to remain focused on their core mission of providing excellent healthcare to Nevada residents. As the health insurance division of Renown Health, northern Nevada's leading healthcare provider, Hometown Health offers members competitive rates and the largest network of providers in the region.

Renown Health provides advanced medical services including Renown Regional Medical Center, an 808-bed full service regional hospital, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, a 76-bed acute care community hospital, Renown Children's Hospital, the region's only children's hospital with 83 beds, and Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, a 62-bed rehabilitation hospital. These facilities provide quality healthcare for Renown's primary service area, Washoe County and the secondary service areas of northern Nevada and northern California.

Renown Health has more than 7,000 employees and serves northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California with a total population in excess of 2 million. In addition to hospitals, Renown also has 110 medical group practice sites, urgent care and outpatient imaging sites. Renown Health and Hometown Health offer advanced care for patients and embrace their role in improving the health and well-being of the people and communities.

"The continued growth of the Affordable Care Act marketplace is welcome news for consumers who are seeking more options for accessing health coverage," said Eugene Sayan, CEO and founder of Softheon. "We are excited to partner with Hometown Health on their entrance into the ACA marketplace to create seamless experiences for their members and connect more individuals in Nevada with quality health care."

Along with improving member enrollment, billing and communications, Softheon helps Hometown Health continue to ensure accuracy through monthly Advanced Premium Tax Credits premium reconciliation. The turnkey solution provided by Softheon has guided Hometown Health in handling all regulatory and operational requirements required of insurers in the ACA marketplace. The partnership has given Hometown Health the opportunity for expanded reach while making a bigger impact on communities across the state.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve 8 State agencies and over 90 health plans. Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, billing, and renewal.

About Hometown Health

Established in 1988, Hometown Health is the insurance division of Renown Health and is Northern Nevada's largest local, not-for-profit health insurance company. Providing wide-ranging medical coverage and great service to members, Hometown Health represents a philosophy of health care that emphasizes active partnerships between members and physicians. For more information, call 775-982-3000 or visit www.hometownhealth.com.

