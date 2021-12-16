Housing Authority of Texarkana Selects Yardi Software and Services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.,, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Texarkana, Arkansas (HATA) manages more than a thousand units and vouchers funded by subsidies with complex process for compliance, resident service delivery, accounting and property management.

HATA will simplify those processes with Yardi Voyager PHA, its newly selected technology and service delivery platform.

Yardi Voyager PHA is a comprehensive software platform for public housing agencies. It supports every major PHA role and department and eliminates the need to contract with multiple software vendors.

"We found that Yardi Voyager PHA is the only software solution that effectively manages layered subsidies. Voyager will streamline communication between our voucher and property management departments, and simplify and strengthen oversight of our properties and programs," said Brandy Bradley, executive director of HATA.

HATA's platform will include paperless housing applications and waiting list management with RentCafe PHA. "RentCafe will provide exactly what our residents and participants have been asking for: self-service portals to do things like pay rent, complete intake, annual and interim certifications and easily communicate with our staff," said Bradley.

HATA also looks to resolve accounts payable challenges with Yardi Procure to Pay, which offers electronic invoicing, flexible approval workflows, and a mobile app for viewing, reviewing and approving purchase orders.

"We look forward to seeing our technology, service and industry leadership assist HATA to boost its work with staff, vendors, landlords and the residents and participants they serve," said Chris Voss, vice president of PHA and affordable housing sales for Yardi®.

Learn more by visiting yardi.com/pha.

About HATA

The mission of the Housing Authority of the City of Texarkana, Arkansas is to provide drug-free, decent, safe and affordable housing in good repair for eligible families and to provide opportunities which will promote self-sufficiency and economic independence for its clients. Learn more about HATA by visiting txkarhousing.info

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment, compliance and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies and housing authorities. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

