The Illinois State Universities Retirement System (SURS) Selects Vitech's V3locity®

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that the Illinois State Universities Retirement System (SURS) has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform, to administer its growing pension administration operations.

As part of its ongoing modernization initiative, SURS will consolidate its current system with V3locity's core enterprise capabilities, including workflow, imaging, dashboards, and CRM to help streamline its operations. SURS will also leverage V3locity Digital, Vitech's persona-based, digital self-service solution, to deliver a seamless, online experience to SURS members via web and mobile.

"After conducting a thorough vetting process, selecting V3locity was the clear best choice for SURS. We decided to partner with Vitech due to their ability to provide a secure, cost-effective, and feature-rich platform that will allow SURS to meet the needs of our members for years to come. Furthermore, Vitech demonstrated a willingness to work with SURS to ensure we achieve our desired end state," said Jefferey S. Saiger, Chief Technology Officer at SURS. "This modernization project underscores our commitment to providing high-quality customer service to our members while delivering their promised benefits."

"We are delighted to partner with SURS to help them transform their service and technology operations," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "V3locity remains a top choice of public retirement systems for its digital self-service and engagement capabilities, and we look forward to helping SURS enhance its general operational efficiency to best serve the long-term interests of its members."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

About SURS

SURS is the administrator of a cost-sharing, multiple employer, public employee retirement system that provides retirement, survivor, disability, and death benefits to employees of Illinois state universities, community colleges, and certain other affiliated organizations and agencies. SURS was created in 1941, by an act of the Illinois General Assembly, and is governed by the Illinois Pension Code (40 ILCS 5/15- 101 et seq.). SURS provides benefit services to over 240,000 members who work for 61 employers.

