From India to the World: A million parties, one party Song, Fentiro-The Reason, launches worldwide

MUMBAI and GOA , India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fentiro Studio, based in Goa and Mumbai, launches its debut song, "Fentiro - The Reason", an international party song, right in time for the festive season.

"Fentiro - The Reason" is an upbeat dance song with swaggering beats and an infectious tune that will have listeners grooving to its beats from dusk to dawn. This party song by Fentiro Studio will launch as a full English version and a second English version that will feature a Hindi rap segment by Bollywood Rapper Earl Edgar a.k.a URL. This debut song marks the Studio's first foray into the global party music segment and will continue to release more international party songs in 2022.

Commenting on the launch of this song, Sajay Moolankodan, Founder of Fentiro Studio said, "With the global party scene slowly returning to normal after a difficult year, we wanted to create an exciting new party song that will get audiences back onto the dance floor."

Sajay further added "While we set out to create a song for global audiences, we also wanted to have one version that stayed true to our Indian roots. Our objective is that this song goes on to be the party anthem for this festive season and beyond!"

The song will launch on the Fentiro Studio YouTube page and will be made available across all globally popular music streaming platforms.

About Fentiro Studio:

Fentiro Studio is an independent music studio based in Goa and Mumbai, India. Fentiro Studio is launching its debut song which is an international party song titled "Fentiro - The Reason". This is a first in a series of international party and dance songs that the studio plans to launch in 2022.

Media Contact:

Craig Michael

Craig@mebiz.co.in

