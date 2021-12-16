Introducing the Ultra Portable Prinker M: Digital Temporary Tattoos with One Stroke

Shorter in length than a typical smartphone, the Prinker M lets anyone print on temporary tattoos up to 1m in length within seconds

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinker , the inventor of the world's first all-in-one temporary tattoo device, will launch Prinker M – a mini, portable digital temporary tattoo printer that makes creating temporary tattoos quick and easy at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Jan 2022. Named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree and recognized as one of the highest rated products in consumer tech, Prinker M is a new addition to the company's current product lineup which includes Prinker S, created for pro and heavy usage. Prinker is a member company of the Born2Global Centre .

CES 2022: Prinker M -- Digital Temporary Tattoos with One Stroke

Niftier and more compact than the flagship device Prinker S, the Prinker M is made for consumers who want to experiment with expressing themselves in unique ways but who may not be ready for the pain or commitment of a permanent tattoo. The Prinker M fits right into the palm of an adult hand and weighs just 248g - less than half as heavy as a tablet- and includes a built-in rechargeable battery to maximize ease of use and portability. The device is also designed to seamlessly connect to a mobile device's Prinker app.

Consumers can choose tattoo designs from the vast Prinker library of more than 11,000 designs, including artworks created by talented tattoo artists. The Prinker M also allows fully customizable and resizable tattoo designs by allowing users to create or upload their own designs on the Prinker app for inking onto their skin.

The temporary tattoo printing process is quick, easy and safe: once consumers have chosen a design, the water-resistant temporary tattoo can be instantly printed by sliding the Prinker M across the skin. Prinker M uses Prinker's proprietary cosmetic inks that are water-resistant but can easily be removed with soap and water, and are registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) and EU Cosmetic Product Notification Portal (CPNP).

Prinker's CEO and co-founder Jimmy Lee shares, "With Prinker M, we hope to make getting temporary tattoos easier, quicker and more accessible. At Prinker, we believe in empowering our users with a safe, versatile and customizable tool to express themselves. Prinker users and fans constantly surprise us with their innovative designs and enthusiasm for creative expression. We are also thrilled to be named as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree and hope to bring Prinker to many more creative souls around the world."

The Prinker M is also the most economical way to get temporary tattoos: at a maximum retail launch price of USD 199, the device will come with a color ink cartridge that can print up to 1000 temporary tattoos.

Prinker M can be purchased starting from Jan 2022 from www.prinker.us and Amazon.

Visit Prinker at CES from 5-8 Jan 2022 at the Venetian Expo, stall #52965. Live demos can be booked through https://calendly.com/prinker/meet-the-prinker-team .

For further enquiries, interested parties can contact info@prinker.net .

About Prinker

Established in 2015, Prinker Korea Inc. is the inventor and manufacturer of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device with a goal to inspire consumers and offer new tools for self-expression. Prinker is a nifty all-in-one solution for the easy creation and application of water resistant – but soap washable – temporary tattoos, using proprietary US FDA VCRP- and Europe CPNP-registered cosmetic inks. Prinker serves consumers and businesses in over 60 countries and has an extensive and growing library of over 11,000 ready-to-use designs, with contributions by talented tattoo artists around the world. Prinker was selected as one of the Top 4 companies in Europe's largest startup conference and pitching competition Slush 2016, and is also a winner of the L'Oreal Innovation Runway 2017.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

