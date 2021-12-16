InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Satisfying Chelada (FRO-828)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a recovering alcoholic I haven't had any alcohol for ten years, however I always crave a refreshing beverage," said an inventor from Modesto, Ca. "This inspired me to develop a non-alcoholic version of one of my favorite drinks."

He developed the NON-ALCOHOLIC CELADA to offer a non-alcoholic beverage that would be similar to a Michelada. This premixed invention would be easy to serve and features a novel and delicious taste. It could be enjoyed by consumers of all ages and may be of particular appeal to recovering alcoholics. Additionally, it may be easy to transport to social events.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-828, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

