MyBankTracker's Best of Banking Awards for 2022 Recognize the Most Consumer-Friendly Products

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBankTracker.com, a leading personal finance site, today announces the winners of the Best of Banking Awards for 2022. This year's honors highlight the top financial banks and products on the market in 24 categories, including the most consumer-friendly offerings.
MyBankTracker has been curating the annual awards for more than a decade to help Americans make the most of their money and improve their finances. We evaluate and review thousands of banks and financial products on aspects such as fees, interest rates, consumer-friendly features and benefits like ATM reimbursement, perks and rewards, budgeting tools and more.
Best National Banks
National banks can be convenient for consumers who prefer to conduct their banking in person.
- Chase
- TD Bank
- PNC Bank
Best Online Banks
The best online banks tend to offer better interest rates and charge lower fees.
- Axos Bank
- Ally Bank
- Discover Bank
Best Credit Unions
These credit unions deliver the best banking products and services to their members.
- Alliant Credit Union
- PenFed Credit Union
- Consumers Credit Union
Best Regional Banks
Hundreds of banks were analyzed to find the most consistent rates, best customer service and low-fees.
- Northeast - Citizens Bank, Santander Bank and KeyBank
- South - Fifth Third Bank, Synovus Bank and Prosperity Bank
- West - Union Bank, Bank of the West and Umpqua Bank
- Midwest - Huntington Bank, BMO Harris Bank and Fifth Third Bank
Best Checking Accounts
In 2022, the best checking accounts provide the services consumers need without expensive costs.
- Axos Bank Rewards Checking
- Ally Bank Interest Checking
- Schwab High Yield Investor Checking
- Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking
- Chase Total Checking
Best Savings Accounts
As of the fourth quarter of 2021, the market-leading rate is around 0.50% APY - led by online accounts.
- Ally Bank Online Savings Account
- American Express High Yield Savings Account
- Discover Online Savings Account
- Capital One 360 Performance Savings
- Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings
- Axos Bank High Yield Savings
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Our analysts consider the following the best cash back credit cards.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
- Blue Cash Preferred from American Express
- Citi Custom Cash
Best Travel Credit Cards
These are the top credit card options for upcoming travel plans.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- The Platinum Card from American Express
- Capital One Venture X Rewards
"Consumers are really taking notice of the high rate of inflation as the new year comes around, which is an ideal time to revisit and improve their finances," says Simon Zhen, the personal finance site's chief research analyst and lead curator of the awards. "Our goal is to help Americans spend smarter, invest wisely and reduce the burden of researching the countless products on the market."
Methodology
The MyBankTracker editorial staff analyzes and compares the top financial institutions and products in the U.S. to award winners for providing consumers with the best options for their money. For the methodology for each award, click on that section within the article.
For the full list of winners in each of the categories and more information on the participating banks and financial products, visit MyBankTracker.com/banking.
About MyBankTracker
MyBankTracker is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MyBankTracker is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.
MyBankTracker is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.
