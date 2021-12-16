Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance Releases "Unwrapping Smart Speakers" Guide

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance Conversational Payments and the Cybersecurity Response (CPCR) Project Team released "Unwrapping Smart Speakers," an online guide with simple steps for consumers to protect their privacy and keep them safe regarding smart speaker use.

"As more and more homes install smart speakers, it is important to understand that these speakers can access personal information, including financial and contact details as well as login credentials," said Jennifer West, Nacha's Director of Payments Innovation Alliance, Education & Accreditation. "The Payments Innovation Alliance CPCR Team wanted to create a resource that will allow smart speaker owners to enjoy their devices while protecting their data privacy. 'Unwrapping Smart Speakers' is an easy-to-use resource that can be passed along for guidance in determining settings when a smart speaker is purchased as a gift or for personal use."

"Unwrapping Smart Speakers" provides consumers with simple ways to enjoy smart speakers while ensuring they protect their privacy, including changing the speakers' default settings so consumers – and not manufacturers – can control how to store and use personal data.

Market research company Omdia estimates that 154 million smart speakers were sold in 2020, a 58% increase over 2019 sales, and 2021 promises to be another record year. It is estimated that more than 160 brands of smart speakers are available on the global consumer electronics market.

Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance is a diverse membership organization that seeks to grow and advance payments innovation to better meet the needs of the modern ACH Network and the evolving payments industry worldwide.

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

