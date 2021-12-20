eMed Makes 1 Million COVID-19 At-Home Tests Immediately Available for Holiday Season

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through its digital-point-of-care platform, offers a convenient and FDA-authorized solution for COVID-19 testing amid nationwide reports of surging cases, overwhelmed pharmacies and testing sites, and holiday travel and gatherings.

(PRNewsfoto/eMed)

eMed has allotted 1 million at-home COVID-19 tests kits for direct-to-consumer purchase through eMed.com to specifically meet this recent surge in demand

eMed Test Kits are available to order at eMed.com or by clicking here

Customers are limited to one (1) 6-pack

eMed tests can be taken from your home, office or wherever you are, so long as you have a smart device and internet connection with verified results in 15 minutes

eMed Certified Guides are available 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted access to verified, actionable COVID-19 test results whenever needed

"eMed's rapid at-home test kits are the ideal means to identify COVID-19 cases, not only because they will tell you if you have an active COVID infection, but because our verified results serve as a means to gain rapid access to lifesaving therapies," said Dr. Patrice Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, eMed. " Rather than seeking COVID-19 testing at a testing site or local pharmacy, where you increase risk of exposure among others with long lines and wait times, eMed enables you to test from the comfort of your own home with verified, actionable results in just minutes so you know what you can safely do next, whether that's travel to see loved ones or seek treatment."

For more information about eMed visit www.eMed.com.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMed