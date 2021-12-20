Solera Health Launches Musculoskeletal Offering with Next-Gen, Digital Therapy Solutions: SWORD Health, Kaia Health, and Sworkit

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces the launch of its new Musculoskeletal (MSK) offering through leading digital MSK therapy solutions: SWORD Health, Kaia Health and Sworkit. Through its growing network of world-class, evidence-based digital interventions, Solera's new MSK offering will address a continuum of musculoskeletal conditions through sub-clinical services spanning preventative wellness, injury and chronic condition management, as well as preoperative and postoperative rehabilitation.

Solera Health, SWORD Health, Kaia Health, Sworkit

MSK disorders include conditions and injuries affecting the bones, joints, and muscles and are the leading contributor to disability worldwide. According to a study from BMC medicine, individuals with an MSK condition have a nearly 20% higher risk of developing a chronic disease, compared to those without such conditions.

"MSK diseases affect half of adults in the U.S. and nearly 75% of senior citizens," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera Health. "Despite the enormous need for MSK treatment, the market is largely underserved. Physical and occupational therapy are essential for prevention and recovery; however, many people who need it don't receive treatment due to limited accessibility and high cost. In fact, MSK conditions account for $600B in medical expenses per year, 20% of medical diagnoses, and 80% of Workers Comp claims."

Through a single touchpoint for condition management and streamlined engagement, Solera's matching algorithm ensures consumers are paired with the right solution to optimize cost and outcomes. Solera's digital MSK offerings not only help solve significant physical therapy access and adherence issues but have been shown to drive outcomes that are as good or better than in-person physical therapy. Included with all program offerings is a real-time data and analytics engine, thereby allowing seamless measurement of progress and care. Easily accessible, convenient, and paid for by the consumer's health plan, Solera provides payers and employer partners with a digital front door to tested and proven condition management programs impacting the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions.

Langowski continued, "Musculoskeletal care is not a one-size-fits-all solution category and Solera's MSK offering addresses the diverse needs of a member population with network partners serving multiple levels of acuity. We're excited to premiere our MSK offering with these advanced, digital musculoskeletal care solutions. Our collaboration with SWORD Health, Kaia Health, and Sworkit, support our ongoing mission to curate and deliver best-in-class digital and in-person interventions that help members achieve their health goals."

SWORD Health (High Acuity)

SWORD Health provides the most comprehensive clinical-grade digital MSK solution offered today. It is the fastest growing MSK solution in the market and the only musculoskeletal care company to receive third-party validation to provide both clinical outcomes and highest savings in member costs ($2,472 per member per year). It addresses preventive, chronic and acute MSK pain for all major joints through an FDA-listed device and individually tailored program. SWORD uses the gold standard of licensed physical therapists that provide one on one care longitudinally—every exercise from every member is reviewed by their dedicated physical therapist, who adapt treatment plans on average 2-3 times per week.

"We are honored to partner with Solara in our mission to free two billion people from physical pain," said Virgílio Bento, founder and CEO of SWORD Health. "Our comprehensive, end-to-end MSK care solution has already provided more than four million minutes of treatment to help individuals with MSK issues. As a national network partner with Solera, we will help thousands of individuals prevent and treat acute, chronic, and post-operative MSK issues."

Kaia Health (Medium Acuity)

With a small fraction of patients reported to receive the best healthcare , Kaia Health's mission is to democratize care, helping patients gain access to the highest quality and most effective personal health services possible. Offering pioneering motion analysis technology, the company is transforming the industry, delivering cost-saving, clinically validated MSK care that is delivered simply and seamlessly through the camera of a smartphone at any time, and from anywhere.

"At Kaia Health our team is dedicated to ensuring that any and all patients have access to high-caliber, cost-effective MSK care, and as a result, an equal opportunity to generate their desired clinical outcomes," said Nigel Ohrenstein, president of Kaia Health. "With this strategic partnership with Solera Health, and as a part of their holistic health offering, we believe we are well positioned to scale the reach of our digital therapeutics solutions and revolutionize how MSK treatments are delivered in the future."

Sworkit (Low Acuity)

The Sworkit app offers more than 1,000 workouts with curated strength, cardiovascular, stretching, and mobility exercises for all fitness goals, including preventative wellness. Sworkit's digital musculoskeletal fitness programs combine low-impact mobility, strength, and flexibility exercises personalized to each member's specific needs. The goal of Sworkit's musculoskeletal program is to help users transition back into more regular strength and endurance-based fitness training with special attention to the continued functional improvement of their areas of low pain.

"For individuals that experience low levels of musculoskeletal pain, Sworkit delivers a lifestyle fitness solution with a focus on post-rehabilitation and injury prevention exercise," shares Ryan Hanna, Chief Product Officer at Sworkit. "Sworkit helps individuals safely and confidently transition from a state of pain or inactivity to an inspired state where fitness is part of their everyday life and allows them to be more active. As leaders in 'exercise as medicine,' we understand the benefits exercise plays in helping individuals conquer pain and live healthier lives. Compared to other fitness programs, the adaptable nature of Sworkit's workout planning better improves exercise adherence to help people move more and hurt less for longer."

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions, while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral, and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes. To learn more about Solera's partnerships and offerings, or how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health, the world's fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, is on a mission to free two billion people from physical pain. It delivers 100% of care to members through Doctors of Physical Therapy and the FDA-listed SWORD Health Digital Therapist. SWORD's personalized care is more effective and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care, and has been third-party validated to deliver best-in-class clinical results. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry's only end-to-end digital MSK solution. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company that creates accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of conditions, including MSK pain and COPD. Working with experts in various medical fields, the company uses clinically validated computer vision technology to deliver individualized app interventions that empower patients to self-manage their condition with digital-forward therapies using devices they already own (i.e., smartphones and tablets). Kaia Health has enrolled more than 450,000 users in their digital therapy program and is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA). Kaia Health is the most clinically validated digital MSK provider. Its computer vision technology is as accurate as physical therapists in suggesting exercise corrections, and it delivers equitable care regardless of BMI, age, gender, and location. Kaia Health has offices in New York and Munich. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com .

About Sworkit

Sworkit makes personal fitness simple and accessible for everyone. Sworkit's digital fitness platform provides personalized workouts to consumers, employees, and students around the world and is distributed through employers, health plans, schools, and mobile app stores. Sworkit provides at-home and on-the-go workouts and personalized fitness plans to help individuals improve their health and fitness levels. With a custom combination of strength, cardio, yoga, and stretching workouts, Sworkit helps users work out on their own time and at their own pace. Sworkit is ranked as a leader in app stores and was ranked #1 by the University of Florida in a study of fitness apps using the standards of the American College of Sports Medicine. For more information, please visit www.sworkit.com or email contact@sworkit.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Maurel

512.387.3440

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

Solera Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Solera Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solera Health, Inc.