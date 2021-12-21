IMPELLAM NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE HIRES AND PRESTIGIOUS FORBES RECOGNITION

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impellam, a leading talent acquisition and workforce management company, today announced the appointment of Danny Cohen as Managing Director, STEM, North America and Tracy Monsour as SVP, Marketing, North America. Cohen and Monsour both report into Claire Marsh, CEO, Impellam, North America.

Cohen has direct oversight and is responsible for driving strategy across the Impellam STEM portfolio, including the Lorien, SRG, and Bartech divisions, working closely with the respective brand presidents.

Monsour leads marketing and communication activities across all Impellam brands in the US and Canada, including Bartech, Corestaff, Lorien, and SRG.

"It's a really exciting time for Danny and Tracy to join Impellam, as they'll play integral roles in the ongoing, rapid growth of our business in North America," commented Claire Marsh, CEO, North America, "We're also honored to be one of a very select few companies recognized by Forbes as leaders in executive, professional, and temporary recruitment. Our reputation is set to continue to rise with the appointment of Danny and Tracy. Recruiting two people of their stature demonstrates the magnitude of our ambition and our commitment to delivering excellence across all areas of our business. We have a world-class leadership team in place, and I can't wait to see what we can deliver together for our clients and candidates."

Danny Cohen, Managing Director, STEM North America, "I am thrilled to join Impellam. Community is important to me, and in Impellam I have found a community of like-minded people enthusiasts who embrace originality, agility, and doing the right thing. A great passion of mine is in finding pathways for everyone into the STEM industry and I'm delighted this ethos is shared by Claire and our team."

Tracy Monsour, SVP, Marketing, North America added, "Impellam has some of the most respected staffing brands in the market, and I am proud to work for a company that puts trust and people at the heart of everything they do. The leadership team values creativity and collaboration, so I am looking forward to working together to deliver bold new campaigns for our brands."

The news of Cohen and Monsour's appointments follows the recent announcement that Ann Bookout has joined as Global Head of Culture and Fulfillment for Impellam Group.

Cohen started his career in recruitment in Europe over 20 years ago, working via many specialist brands within the SThree Group. He moved to Amsterdam in 2005 eventually leading all STEM contract brands across Benelux and France before relocating to the US where he was promoted to Computer Futures' Head of Americas. Away from his day job, Cohen sits on a number of diversity and tech boards; he is the co-founder of Breaking the Glass, a leading professional program for women in the tech community and their allies; and board member at both 50/50 Women Board and the San Diego Tech Hub, a partnership to help under-served and under-represented communities get jobs in technology.

Monsour has significant executive experience in the field of marketing and communications. She has spent most of her career working in and around the human capital industry and has a passion for developing and mentoring young professionals. She started her career working for Bernard Hodes Group and during that 15+ year tenure, rose to SVP and co-head of national sales; and later held roles in TMP Worldwide (now Radancy) and most recently in Randstad. At Randstad she rose to become the Global Head of Content, Thought Leadership and Enterprise Insights where she headed a team that was responsible for driving share of voice for the company across all relevant media platforms, with a focus on engaging enterprise client companies. Monsour was also instrumental in developing the women's mentorship program for Randstad that fosters and develops early-to-mid career women in achieving professional growth and fulfillment.



Impellam is one of the largest global talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions providers in the world. Clients across the world trust us to deliver managed services and specialist staffing in the UK, North America, Australasia, and Europe. Working with them are 2,500 Impellam people, bringing a wealth of expertise through our 14 market-leading brands across 76 locations. Every year, we connect carefully chosen candidates with good work at all levels. Visit www.impellam.com .

For more information, please contact Kirsty Tranter at kirsty.tranter@impellam.com, +44(0)1582 692692.

