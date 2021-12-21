Travelpayouts Is Introducing the First Digital Partnership Platform for Travel Brands

The new solution is giving access to new loyal customers through partnerships for small and medium travel businesses

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During turbulent times of COVID-19, the travel industry has suffered greatly, especially small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). In the past years, marketing has been becoming increasingly expensive with the algorithm favoring established brands and the competition rising to the top. Small local travel businesses had been already struggling, and the pandemic hit marketing budgets even more. Besides, lack of ROI-based solutions and analytics are available on the market, where influencer marketing has become one of the main promotion channels - 76% of marketing teams are operating their influencer marketing manually.

All those reasons prompted Travelpayouts to come up with the first automated partnership platform tailored specifically for travel brands.

Travelpayouts Digital Partnership Platform gives travel brands access to 300,000 travel influencers and content creators worldwide. It is suitable for every brand - from small family-run businesses to international companies - and will allow to reach new customers, pay partners in a single transaction, benefit from AI brand-publisher matching, and track it all with insightful reporting.

All features and tools reflect the specifics of the travel business. The platform simplifies management, automates fraud screening, and matches the brand with traffic that converts.

That creates an unparalleled way for smaller brands to compete with giants, such as Booking.com or Expedia.com, since the platform highlights the most relevant brands for affiliates due to AI-powered "Matching Machine" — a highly anticipated feature that will help find the most relevant partners for every brand.

Travelpayouts has been on the market for ten years and has over 300,000 partners around the globe, and brands, including Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and many more, with $673M gross merchandise value of travel services via its platform. Brands are harnessing the cost per acquisition model to work with travel marketers and bloggers and enjoy revenue share where the brand pays only when they get some profits.

The company verifies every marketing partner manually to make sure they are relevant. On top of it, the AI-based anti-fraud system will be able to assess all traffic to prevent any unwanted placements or marketing methods.

Get early access to the Travelpayouts marketing platform by registering on travelpayouts.com .

Contact: Yanis Dzenis, PR Director at Travelpayouts, janis.dzenis@travelpayouts.com

