The Shaw Group Acquires Chemex Global to Create Premier Modular Engineering and Fabrication Business

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Group is pleased to announce the completed acquisition of Chemex Global Inc., a premier engineering, procurement, fabrication and project management company specialized in modular and conventional refinery and energy projects.

Shaw is an industry leader of pipe and module fabrication and induction bending. The company is recognized for having the resources to deliver complex solutions to mitigate risks and reduce overall cost of field construction. Shaw’s facilities around the world are equipped with the latest manufacturing technology and production management systems to ensure project success for heavy industrial clients. (PRNewsfoto/The Shaw Group)

This acquisition represents a strategic combination of complementary capabilities and significantly expands The Shaw Group's credentials in modular engineering and fabrication. The combined organization is one of the only North American fabrication businesses capable of simultaneously serving multiple modular projects from development to fruition. The full-service fabrication company boasts a global footprint of 2.2 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capacity and world-class engineering solutions.

Chemex Global has a 40-year legacy in modular process unit design and fabrication. Most recently, Chemex has been the premier choice for clients as they retrofit industrial facilities to support the energy transition. The company will operate as a subsidiary of The Shaw Group and will be rebranded as Chemex Global, a Shaw Group company.

"We are extremely excited about what the combination of The Shaw Group and Chemex Global means for our clients," said Mike Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shaw Group. "Together as one team, our businesses can now provide a leading full-service end-to-end fabrication experience for our clients. We are positioned to serve a wide variety of industrial fabrication needs from high-tech manufacturing to those leading the energy transition in our country and globally."

Doran N. Oancia, who will remain Chief Executive Officer of Chemex Global, stated, "Chemex Global has built an impressive resume of modular engineering and fabrication solutions and we're thrilled to continue to serve our clients as part of The Shaw Group. Our access to Shaw's 2.2 million square feet of fabrication space will better facilitate the needs of our clients."

About Shaw

Shaw is an industry leader of pipe and module engineering and fabrication. The company is recognized for having the resources to deliver complex fabrication solutions to a variety of industries including oil and gas, heavy construction, power, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, technology, food and beverage and wastewater. Shaw's facilities around the world are equipped with the latest manufacturing technology and production management systems to ensure project success for heavy industrial clients. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Shaw employs approximately 700 people across its offices and operations in North America and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.theshawgrp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

