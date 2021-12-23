This is your call to join the new token pre-sale - $SOLAB on SOLANA, which is one of the fastest-growing DeFi ecosystems today, with many high-quality and promising projects.

Solab Finance (SOLAB), a 2022 game-changing launchpad, is launching an IDO for their native token This is your call to join the new token pre-sale - $SOLAB on SOLANA, which is one of the fastest-growing DeFi ecosystems today, with many high-quality and promising projects.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solab Finance is a decentralized fundraising platform that allows projects to raise capital in a decentralized, permissionless, and interactive environment. They will be launching an initial decentralized offering (IDO) for their native token - $SOLAB, based on the Solana platform with low transaction costs that can handle several million transactions/second.

Promising Rapid and Drastic Growth

Solana has been one of the fastest-growing ecosystems with an infrastructure that is almost unmatched in the blockchain field with 50,000 TPS and a network transaction fee of only $0.00005 per transaction.

The world has seen its well-developed and rapidly growing Dapp ecosystem with a few prominent names, like Raydium (with CoinMarketCap at #123, a live market cap of USD 581,941,240, increased by 2,153% in less than 3 months), and Serum (with CoinMarketCap ranking at #141, a live market cap of USD 456,491,630, increased by more than 1,351% since May 3, 2021).

Being launched on the Solana ecosystems and honored to have so much early support and interest from their community as well as the guidance and backing from global thought leaders in the emerging NFT DeFi space, Solab Finance is confident to offer their users to stake with its native token $SOLAB, which can be used to participate in the governance structure of the platform.

Fair chance to acquire tokens early

The total supply of Solab's native token, $SOLAB, is 1 billion tokens. The team will allocate a portion of these funds to the Raydium list with additional liquidity, providing Solab community members around the world with a fair opportunity to obtain tokens.

After the listing of Raydium, Solab's initial market cap will reach $250,000. And that is when the team tokens will be locked for one year, which you can see in their clear Allocation & Release Schedule:

Private sale: 0.0035

Pre Sale: 0.004 - 0,005

Team: 15% (100% locked for 12 months, 10% unlocked each month after that)

Advisor: 2% (100% locked for 12 months, 10% unlocked each month after that)

Marketing and strategic partnership: 10,5% (40% locked for 6 months, 10% unlocked each month after that)

Staking, rewards: 35% (Fully unlocked)

Presale: 22,5% (20% unlocked - 80% locked for 1 month)

Liquidity: 15% = 150.000.000 token (Fully unlocked)

Token address: DH5KjPM53i7NMj69CEZ6FiF82ipbgz1U6QzNfQNY87Pr

Striving for their users' experience

Solab Finance offers the Solab Marketplace - a user interface that focuses on NFTs. Users can set up storefronts and create NFTs on Solab Marketplace for free. Only a low fee will be deducted after selling the NFT.

In addition, they also have compatible applications for desktop and mobile sets to offer a better user experience.

A clear and bright path to a fruitful future with a lot of valuable projects

The Solab founding team has the ambition to become one of the top launchpads on the Solana platform. That is why they planned on launching many projects in the next 1-2 years in the gamefi, NFT, and metaverse segment, which requires the help of a reputable launchpad to raise capital.

The most prominent feature that $SOLAB owner can rely on is that Solab's token is fully integrated with their products, including:

Solab NFT Marketplace: NFT product trading platform; Solab Game Studio: Gamefi and metaverse development studio; with a total investment of up to USD 3 million . Solab Venture Capital: an investment arm established by Solab.Finance to find and support project builders in building products and reaching users.

Head over to the Solab.Finance website and join their community to stay up to date on the official launch and secure a golden spot to enjoy what is likely the biggest crypto event in 2021. For more information on joining the IDO, check out their social networks here:

