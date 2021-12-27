TROPHECASE SIGNS JOSEPH GIRARD III TO NIL DEAL

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Moffatt, CEO of Trophecase, today announced that Syracuse Orange Basketball Guard Joseph Girard III has signed an NIL agreement to represent the Albany, NY based digital trading card company.

Trophecase provides athletes performing in all sports and at all athletic levels—from beginner to professional—the ability to create their own personal Digital Trading Card (NFTs). The cards allow users to engage with their fans, friends, and families.

"We are extremely excited to launch our partnership with Joseph Girard III. He has been a phenomenal student athlete the Syracuse University Orange and it is clear that he has an exciting future ahead. More than that, however, he is an extraordinary individual and we are so proud to have him join the Trophecase team," Moffatt said. "Our digital trading card and online tools will allow him to share his successful journey with his followers and fan base. We look forward to helping him further his career and grow both his brand and his NIL portfolio."

Girard III, a native of Glens Falls, NY, is one of the top NCAA College Basketball players in the country. The Syracuse University Junior Guard is also a former Max Preps Player of the Year.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Trophecase Team. I look forward to collaborating with Hunter and the rest of the Trophecase leadership group to promote this fun and innovative sports trading card product," Girardi III said. Trophecase has some exciting and unique rollouts planned. I hope everyone enjoys what we have coming."

ABOUT TROPHECASE DIGITAL TRADING CARDS:

#EveryAthlete can quickly and freely build a unique online presence. Easily share and store their athlete evolution with a unique digital and physical sports trading card experience via one link (QR for physical card packs) for all their fans. Athletes can create their personal Trophecase Digital Trading Card today in less than 5 minutes:

