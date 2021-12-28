ARTSforALL Partners with RTG Consulting Group in Launching Platform to Make Art Inclusive

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTG Consulting Group (RTG), an Asia-based luxury brand consultancy, has partnered with Shenzhen based ARTSforALL to launch the first ARTSforALL space, a multipurpose venue concept at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MoCAUP). The adaptive space was envisioned in a partnership between RTG and - the concept store and artist launchpad - ARTSforALL (A4A), and hosted their launch last month with the luxury spirits giant Moët Hennessy Diageo China (MHD) who used the platform to spearhead an MHD corporate social responsibility campaign.

ARTSforALL space

Instant & Eternity, an exhibition by Qi Xinghua, a famous street artist sometimes referred to as China's Banksy, marked the official opening earlier this month. Multiple pieces of Qi's pop culture-inspired works are now on display alongside a heart-shaped wire frame from which specially decorated MHD bottles were hung during a VIP launch dinner on November 19.

As part of MHD's Art is for Everyone campaign, a drive to shift art away from exclusive circles and towards the wider community, 2,000 free exhibition tickets have been issued to the public. Through this scheme and others to follow, it is hoped a larger cross-section of Chinese society will benefit from the social interactions, discussions, and connections art inspires.

Going forward, the partners plan to roll out more A4A venues-- which can be utilised as cafés, gift shops, exhibition areas and event spaces for brands -- to other galleries and museums across China. It is hoped that both the Art is for Everyone campaign and A4A venues will enrich the cultural lives of people in China while helping promote Chinese pop culture and showcase the work of young contemporary Chinese artists.

"We are beyond excited about the ARTSforALL platform and what it can do for up-and-coming young Chinese artists and those who may have previously been intimidated felt excluded from the art world. Beauty and creativity are universal languages that we all understand, whatever our background and social standing. We are looking forward to bringing more of both to every corner of China with our partners at ARTSforALL and other brands interested in the vision of promoting young artists in China and making their works accessible to as many people as possible," said Angelito Perez Tan , CEO of RTG's parent company, RTG Group Asia.

ARTSforALL's CEO Eddie Gao added, "Our partnership with RTG Consulting Group and MHD will help luxury brands tap into China's young pop culture and art market through a wide variety of inclusive events and activities. Through art, the great equalizer, these brands, sometimes seen as unreachable to ordinary members of society, can connect on a deeper level with a more diverse range of consumers than ever before."

About RTG Consulting Group

RTG Consulting Group is a leading luxury business consultancy specialized in advising senior executives of the world's most well-known luxury brands and public institutions. RTG comprises of three independent divisions:

RTG Intuition (business intelligence)

RTG Solutions (business strategy)

RTG Inspire (marketing communications)

We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us. This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Perseverance.

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com

About ARTSforALL

ARTSforALL is promotional platform created to help young Chinese artists to communicate and market their art creatives to consumers. Simultaneously, the platform was built to connect these young up and coming artists with established brands to reach Generation X and Y consumers. Conceptualized by professionals at the intersection of real estate, art and branding worlds, ARTSforALL has backing from former real estate investors, co-founders of MILK Magazine and RTG Consulting Group.

The first ARTSforALL venue is situated on the second floor of the Museum of Contemporary and Urban Planning, Shenzhen's premier destination for contemporary art located in the Futian Central District of Shenzhen.

Contact

RTG Consulting Group

Press Center

+86 21 5389 5588

press@rtgconsulting.com

www.rtgconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTG Consulting Group