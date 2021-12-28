Calix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Douglas Elliman to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 30 , replacing Matrix Service Co. (NASD: MTRX), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 31 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction expected to be completed on December 30 . Post spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) will replace CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 4 . First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASD: FCNCA) is acquiring CIT Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 30, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Douglas Elliman DOUG Consumer Staples December 31, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Matrix Service MTRX Industrials January 4, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Calix CALX Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion CIT Group CIT Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices