CATES AUCTION RECAPS SUCCESSFUL 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Auction & Realty is pleased to announce a successful end to 2021, which has seen tremendous growth throughout its core business divisions that it believes sets itself up for even greater success in 2022 and beyond.

Cates Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Cates Auction)

"The success we've seen from each department this year has been very encouraging, and we're extremely optimistic and encouraged about where we stand going into our 80th year of business in 2022," says Jeff Cates, Chief Executive Officer. "2020 led to a lot of unpredictability in the market, but with the growth we've seen even in spite of the ongoing uncertainty in this country, we believe we are on the right track to keep the trends moving in the right direction."

The most growth was founded in the company's longest standing divisions. Cates Estate Services, founded 79 years ago, saw a 112% increase in auction volume over projection, and a headcount growth of 366%. Cates' Real Estate Auction division saw a further expansion of its impact with a $1.5-million sale of a luxury outdoor retreat in Sedalia, Missouri that was previously on-market for 18 months, and a successful multi-parcel land sale in Basehor, KS that brought in 43 qualified registered bidders.

"The traditional real estate market notwithstanding, we've seen unrivaled local growth in the auction sector that we believe will continue to soar as the public becomes more familiar with the benefits of selling and buying at auction," says Cates. "As we continue to bring on more personnel and expand our service offerings, including the relaunch of our Transition Services division, we're focused on providing a new and unparalleled approach to serving the greater Kansas City area in 2022 and beyond."

To learn more about Cates Auction & Real Estate, email media@catesauction.com or call 877-781-1134.

About Cates Auction

Founded in 1942, Cates Auction, a fourth-generation family business, is the Midwest's premier real estate auction marketing firm. Their rich history of service offerings includes a Real Estate Auction, Estate Services, Traditional Real Estate Services and Transition Services divisions.

