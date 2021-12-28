The Home Depot Expands Everyday Military Discount Benefit for All Veterans

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® has enhanced its military discount benefit to include all U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses every day, reaffirming the company's commitment to serving the U.S. military community nationwide.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit via The Home Depot app will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchases in stores and online. Registering through the customer app not only expands the discount to online purchases beyond the stores' aisles, but also makes it faster and easier for customers to check out when utilizing the discount benefit.

"We're proud to expand this Military Discount Benefit for families who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Ted Decker, president and COO of The Home Depot. "From our product discount to The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to veteran causes, our dedication to our servicemen and women has never been stronger."

This new Military Discount Benefit is just one way The Home Depot supports the military. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

This year, the Foundation recognized 10 years of partnership and impact on veteran issues with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America, Operation Homefront, Semper Fi & America's Fund and U.S.VETS, among others.

With more than 35,000 associates who are veterans and military spouses, The Home Depot's support for the military also extends to its workforce. This year, the company was recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® company for the nineteenth year in a row.

