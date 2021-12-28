Total Brain Extends Presence in the Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Markets Company grows client base in 2021 following launch of new and improved clinical platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health monitoring and support platform, extends its presence in the behavioral health and addiction treatment markets. Total Brain today announced the addition of 12 new customers to its clinical care support client base. The company has also expanded relationships with several legacy clinical clients by as much as 30% compared to last year. Total Brain attributes this growth to a complete rebuild of its clinical platform earlier in 2021.

"Our long-term investment in upgrading Total Brain's technology to provide our clients with a more robust set of actionable data and tools is resonating," said Matthew Mund, CEO, Total Brain. "We listened to behavioral health professionals nationwide. The tremendous response from the industry to our new and improved clinical platform speaks volumes. We are excited by the traction gained so far and we look to continued success in the clinical care support market."

The new and improved Total Brain clinical platform includes a clinically-validated assessment, mobile app-based self-care tools, and a clinician dashboard. Clinicians incorporating Total Brain into their practice treat various conditions including substance use disorder, behavioral health disorders, traumatic brain injuries, mild cognitive impairment and more. Some use data from Total Brain reports in tandem with other tools such as MRIs and EEGs to gain a more complete picture of what is going on in each patient's brain. These deep insights drive better informed treatment strategies and more personalized patient care.

Providers can download the new reports from their dashboard. All reports are integrated within patients' electronic health records (EHR). The updated multi-page brain report includes a unique combination of measures including:

Each of the twelve brain capacities across the functional areas of emotion, feeling, cognition and self-control.

Results of standard mental health screening tools, along with STEN score, and Z score data, as well as the patient's actual response to questions that screen for mental health conditions.

Speaking about the value of the Total Brain assessment in an addiction treatment setting, Dr. David Whitehouse, an industry expert on digital mental health tools, said, "The ability to assess a patient's brain capacities and understand their vulnerability for PTSD, depression or anxiety gives addiction treatment professionals a great understanding of what needs to be focused on as part of a comprehensive treatment plan and in what order. The Total Brain assessment flags those conditions that are likely to hijack a patient's recovery process. It removes preconceived prejudices about the way the patient is committed to treatment."

In addition to more robust data, the clinical platform also contains a library of self-care tools, covering areas like breathing, meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy, self-regulation and stress control. The self-care exercises are personalized using AI-based recommendations from the patient's assessment or can be clinician-directed.

"Our highly trained behavioral health specialists assist patients in navigating difficult issues such as poor self-esteem or image; thoughts of self harm; anxiety and depression; grief and loss; substance abuse; and transitional stages for family and self," said Leif Norenberg, MD, physician owner of Briarpatch Pediatrics, a large pediatric practice with three offices located on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. "Many of our patients are using Total Brain to help combat anxiety and that number continues to grow. We are finding that NeuroTunes and Resonant Breathing tools are very helpful in reducing anxiety. For many of my young patients, Total Brain has proven to be incredibly helpful."

For more information about Total Brain's clinical platform visit Total Brain/providers. To learn more about how Dr. Norenberg integrates Total Brain into his clinical practice, listen to his interview with Dr. Gordon on the Total Brain podcast.

About Total Brain

Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health monitoring and support platform that has more than 1M registered users. Benefits for healthcare providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. totalbrain.com.

