Aritzia to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on January 12, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call:

Please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239;

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call:

Please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 8222;

An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

