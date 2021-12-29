Baxter Planning recognized as Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Service Parts Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a pioneer and recognized leader in Service Supply Chain parts planning, optimization, and execution software solutions, today announced that the company has been positioned in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape report for Service Parts Management.

The report profiles Service Parts Management vendors that help incorporate automation and intelligence into their customers' processes and workflows to ensure these customers have visibility and access to the right service parts, as well as an optimized Service Supply Chain that operates without excessive costs to expedite resources around the globe.

IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors on rigorous qualitative and quantitative criteria. Baxter Planning was positioned as a leader based on its partnership approach, investment in innovation, and experienced team members who hold real-world Service Supply Chain knowledge. This combination gives them the capabilities and product vision to help even the most complex Service Supply Chains adapt, scale, and deliver value.

"We're proud to be recognized as a leader in the latest IDC MarketScape report for Service Parts Management," stated Chuck Moeling, CEO, Baxter Planning. "With our recent acquisition of Entercoms, the addition of new leadership, and upcoming products, it's a very exciting time for Baxter Planning as we look to deliver the Predictive Service Supply Chain."

Baxter Planning has also announced the addition of a new Chief Product Officer, Chad Hawkinson, to accelerate their efforts in delivering the Predictive Service Supply Chain. Chad has more than 20 years of management and product leadership experience in both private and public companies, and teaches engineering part time at a university in Colorado.

"Our Predictive Service Supply Chain vision will enable our customers to leverage advanced technologies to plan and execute in a much more resilient way," said Chad Hawkinson. "Current supply chain realities make it much harder for services businesses to satisfy their customers. With technologies such as machine learning, we can help our customers predict and mitigate supply chain challenges before they become problems."

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning was built expressly for the service supply chain. Their solutions are developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost. As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit http://www.baxterplanning.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View original content:

SOURCE Baxter Planning