Blackbaud's Social Good Startup Program Brings Innovative Tech Solutions to Mission-Based Organizations Blackbaud has supported 27 startups that have created unique solutions to impact social good; Call for applications for future cohorts is open

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, shared updates today on the impact of its Social Good Startup Program. The program is a unique, year-long accelerator designed to support early-stage software companies that are dedicated to solving problems that matter to the social good community, and whose innovative solutions show strong potential to impact the global Ecosystem of Good®.

Blackbaud piloted this program with the Social Good Startup Challenge in 2019, selecting 14 startups to participate in the inaugural January 2020 cohort. After this successful pilot, Blackbaud rolled out the full Social Good Startup Program in October 2020 and welcomed two cohorts in 2021—one in January and one in July. Participants receive curated access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and nondilutive grant funding, and Blackbaud works with startup founders to design a unique plan for each company that addresses their goals for growth.

Recently, Blackbaud hosted a pitch competition for the founders of the 13 startups in its 2021 cohorts to present their solutions to a panel of judges, leaders and decision makers. The six Blackbaud judges were tasked with asking questions, providing feedback and awarding cash prizes to top presenters. The hybrid event drew nearly 150 participants. Winners included Give InKind (Gold); Change and Carpool to School (Silver); and GivingDocs, Civic Eagle and OHUB Futures (Bronze).

"Seeing the future of social good technology through the eyes of our startup founders continually inspires us," said Lizzie Schaffer, senior program manager for innovation culture, Blackbaud. "Supporting these dynamic leaders in influencing the Ecosystem of Good through their innovative, purpose-built solutions is one of the most important things we do, and we are so proud to partner with all the companies in the Social Good Startup Program."

Blackbaud Social Good Startup Participants Impacting the Ecosystem of Good in 2021

Kerry Schrader and her daughter Ashlee Ammons who founded $1 million in pre-seed funding. In 2021, both Schrader and Ammons were recognized on BizBash's list of the and her daughterwho founded Mixtroz —an online platform designed to make networking more engaging while providing real-time data to event organizers—made history as the 37th and 38th black females to raise overin pre-seed funding. In 2021, both Schrader and Ammons were recognized on BizBash's list of the Most Influential Women in Event Tech. In addition, Ammons joined the mainstage at bbcon 2021 Virtual—Blackbaud's annual tech conference for a better world—and Schrader was featured on the Forbes Next 1000 list

Alex Jivov and Ahsan Javed . The In September, Wisely —a 2020 Social Good Startup Program participant, founded by Wes Moon—acquired Hopeful —a member of the 2021 cohort, founded byand. The acquisition made program history as the first time two participant startups have joined forces. Both Wisely and Hopeful have published integrations in the Blackbaud Marketplace, enabling Blackbaud customers to extend their existing solutions with new tools that predict and then analyze donor behavior.

Sonia Nigam and Amar Shah , Change is leading the future of the giving economy by enabling cryptocurrency donations to nonprofits through their platform. Change is also the first participant to partner with Change , an all-in-one donation platform making it easy for users to support the causes they care about, also made news in 2021. Founded byand, Change is leading the future of the giving economy by enabling cryptocurrency donations to nonprofits through their platform. Change is also the first participant to partner with YourCause ® from Blackbaud , offering their innovative solutions to Blackbaud's corporate customers.

Fast Facts

Blackbaud has supported 27 startups through the program to date, working with 51 founders and co-founders in 15 U.S. states and 3 Canadian provinces.

These 27 companies have collectively raised well over $45 million in funding.

All of the companies chosen for the program are fast-tracked into Blackbaud's ISV partner program, and participants have already published seven product integrations in the Blackbaud Marketplace , where Blackbaud customers can find and implement the unique solutions.

At bbcon2021 Virtual, all of the program participants presented in the "New Challenges, New Solutions" session, and several founders were also featured in panel discussions and on the mainstage.

Founder Feedback

Brantley Boyett , president of "The Blackbaud team has been a joy to work with, and they have bent over backwards to ensure that we have all the tech and people resources we could ever need to grow our platform within their powerful ecosystem," said, president of Giving Docs , which provides a full suite of estate planning tools. "It's a joy to meet and interact with the other amazing startup companies in this group, and the incredible connections we've made with the internal team at Blackbaud will pay dividends for many years to come. It's an honor and a privilege to be a part of this amazing program."

Seth McGaugh , co-founder and head of product at "Blackbaud works in the most exciting ecosystem, and we're fascinated with the opportunity to offer our solution and help their customers regain control of their digital footprints," said, co-founder and head of product at Thrivacy , which helps individuals secure their personal identity information and validate credentials. "The Thrivacy team is focused on tailoring our solutions to the people we serve. That's the concierge service that Blackbaud provides to us, and that we intend to provide to our customers and theirs."

Blackbaud accepts applications for the Social Good Startup Program on a rolling basis. The deadline for consideration in the January 2022 cohort. is Jan. 2. Learn more and apply here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.