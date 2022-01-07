Excelerate Energy Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy L.P. ("Excelerate") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Excelerate intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "EE." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering are subject to market conditions and have not yet been determined.

Excelerate Energy Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Excelerate Energy, L.P.)

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from the following sources:

Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone: (866) 718-1649.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held U.S. energy group founded by George Kaiser. Excelerate Energy is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Excelerate Energy L.P.