AliveCor Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced the addition of four new leaders to the company's executive team: Vincent Balsamo as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Dr. Archana Dubey as Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Ben Green as Senior Vice President of Services, and Jessica Weinstein as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"As we continue to expand into new markets and services, the additions of Vincent, Archana, Ben, and Jessica to the team will help advance our goal of becoming the premier provider of remote cardiological care for providers, payors, employers, and patients," said Priya Abani, CEO, AliveCor.

Vincent Balsamo has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and technology industries, and has led three acquisitions, two IPOs, and numerous venture rounds. He previously served as Vice President of Sales overseeing the Marketing Cloud Payor business at Salesforce and has held leadership roles in telehealth, digital therapeutics, and health at Cisco, IBM, Avizia (acquired by AmWell), and Propeller Health (acquired by Resmed). Balsamo joins AliveCor from a Sequoia-backed stealth AI company, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and interim Co-CEO. In that role, he oversaw commercial operations, managed strategic partnerships, helped close a $25 million strategic funding round, and oversaw a corporate restructuring. Balsamo joined AliveCor in December 2021 and reports to Abani.

Dr. Archana Dubey brings more than 25 years of experience as a physician, executive, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor to her role at AliveCor. For more than a decade, she has provided clinical leadership to large self-insured employers including Google, HP, and HPE, as well as serving as Adj. Assistant Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. Prior to AliveCor, Dr. Dubey spent the last six years as Global Medical Director at HP, where she led partnerships with payors and digital health companies to help improve employee engagement and health outcomes. In 2017, Dr. Dubey founded the Invent Health platform, which bridges venture capital funds, health systems, and digital health solutions to give good ideas an opportunity to survive and scale from funding to adoption. Dr. Dubey joined AliveCor in Q1 2021 and reports to Chief Product Officer Alfred Woo.

Dr. Ben Green comes to AliveCor with 15 years of experience in telehealth and home-based care delivery. He spent the last four years at Amazon as the founding Chief Medical Officer for Amazon's first pursuit into health care delivery, Amazon Care, and later as the Principal of Healthcare Innovation for Global Benefits. Earlier, Dr. Green was the Regional Medical Director at Landmark Health and spent eight years in leadership and strategy roles at Carena, Inc. (acquired by Avizia/AmWell), a pioneering telemedicine company. Dr. Green joined AliveCor in Q3 2021 and reports to Chief Strategy Officer Sanjay Voleti.

Jessica Weinstein joins AliveCor as a seasoned global marketing leader and brand builder with more than 20 years of experience driving marketing initiatives to impact consumers' lives and deliver meaningful business results. Throughout her career, Weinstein has worked on multiple joint ventures, acquisitions, and brand integrations; launched dozens of successful new products; and created award-winning campaigns. She has held several global leadership positions in consumer healthcare at Reckitt and GSK, managing portfolios over $1 billion. Weinstein joined AliveCor in November 2021 and reports to Abani.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

