American Trailer World Announces the Appointment of Susan O'Farrell to its Board of Directors

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced that Susan O'Farrell has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing over 35 years of executive and senior leadership experience to the organization. O'Farrell will serve as an independent director, as well as Audit Chair. ATW, backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. (PRNewsfoto/ATW)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Susan to our Board of Directors. Her deep experience in finance and operations will help position American Trailer World for the road ahead," said Robert P. Hureau, Chief Executive Officer, American Trailer World. "I'm confident Susan will offer valuable insights as we continue to deliver on our promise to make and sell the highest quality trailers, truck equipment, and trailer parts available on the market."

Added O'Farrell, "I'm delighted to be joining the Board of American Trailer World at this exciting time, with unprecedented demand for the Company's products and services. I look forward to helping American Trailer World and its leadership maintain its exceptionally strong market position."

O'Farrell is an accomplished leader with financial and operations experience in the building products, industrial, and retail industries. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Treasurer for BlueLinx Corporation, a wholesale distributor of building and industrial products. Previously, she served in a number of executive leadership roles for The Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, as well as Southern Company Gas, and Accenture.

"Susan brings a breadth and depth of experience and unique talents that will serve American Trailer World and its leadership well," said Stephen Thomas, Managing Director, Bain Capital Private Equity. "I look forward to her many contributions to American Trailer World's success."

O'Farrell has gained extensive public, private and not-for-profit board experience over the course of her career. Currently, she serves on the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair for Leslie's Inc., the largest retailer of swimming pools and supplies. Previously, she was the Board Chair for CHRIS 180, a not-for-profit behavioral health organization, as well as the Board Chair for The Atlanta's Children's Shelter.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®. More information is available at ATW.com.

