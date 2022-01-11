InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory to Remove Saltwater from a Fishing Line (HFD-119)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an efficient accessory for wiping saltwater and salt residue from a fishing line," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the S W G GUARD. Our design could help to prevent the development of corrosion on a saltwater fishing reel."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to remove saltwater and salt residue from a fishing line. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually clean the line. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent corrosion and damage. The invention features an effective and compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

