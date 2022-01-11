Prime Therapeutics introduces HighTouchRx™ pharmacist outreach program using both medical and pharmacy data to help maximize savings

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) announces the launch of HighTouchRx™. The award-winning program applies machine learning analytics to integrate medical and pharmacy claims data resulting in drug therapy optimization opportunities. These savings opportunities are worked by specialized pharmacists within the Blue Plan or in collaboration with Blue Plans through outreach to prescribers.
Specialty drugs are the fastest growing expense within the pharmacy benefit and are commonly the fastest growing medical benefit expense category now accounting for 53% of drug spend.1 At Prime, only 1% of members make up 50% of drug spend totaling over $12 billion,2 of which up to $2 billion may be non-optimized3. "The cost of managing and taking specialty medicines are a heavy burden on our entire health care system," said Joseph Leach, MD, chief medical officer for Prime and a practicing oncologist. "We're here to help alleviate that."
- Duplicate therapy
- Off-label use
- Biosimilar availability
- Dosing monitor constant surveillance and outlier notification
- Site of care management
- Brand to generic optimization
- New drug approvals
1. Deliver Prime's full-service option that uses Prime-employed pharmacists to perform analysis and conduct prescriber outreach. This approach has a performance guarantee for participating health plans.
2. Access Prime's new, web-based portal and rules engine for their own Blue Plan pharmacists to complete the prescriber outreach.
Previous successes
Prime successfully piloted similar offerings with two health plan partners:
- One study showed savings of a net $2.4 million in health care costs in one year.
- A second study analyzed the success of drug therapy programs where managed care pharmacists recommend drug therapy optimization with members and providers. It delivered $7.8 million in net cost avoidance.
1. The use of medicines in the U.S. IQVIA. (n.d.). Retrieved October 25, 2021, from https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports/the-use-of-medicines-in-the-us.
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves nearly 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.
Contact: Denise Lecher
Public Relations Manager
612.777.5763
denise.lecher@primetherapeutics.com
View original content:
SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC