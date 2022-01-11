Smillage Provides One-Stop Game Publishing Service for Chinese Game Developers

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has successively created popular games such as Catwalk Beauty, Truth Runner and Love Fantasy last year. The success of Hotties Up also represents a solid step taken by Smillage after starting game publishing business recently.

Smillage aims to offer game developers with a closed-loop one-stop service. In the game publishing configuration stage, Smillage provides game developers with accounts in iOS App Store and Google Play, and Facebook BM account for ads to address game testing problems. At first glance, this service may seem basic. As stability issues with these accounts in China, especially Facebook BM accounts, are a major concern for many Chinese game developers, this service has removed a hurdle for many to launch games outside of China from the beginning.

As part of the game development process, developers can use Smillage's creative library for inspiration in addition to their own ideas. Smillage will continue to expand this casual game library. Once a game idea has been selected, Smillage provides constructive comments on design, including graphic design and game scene development.

During the game testing stage, Smillage offers a series of instructional videos to guide game developers using its diversified game source library. Additionally, it provides video production services for prototypes and ideas for games. Smillage is constantly enhancing the prototype testing process. Semi-automated testing allows game developers to complete prototype testing within two hours in the current system. In two months, the fully automated testing platform will go online and further improve testing efficiency and save developers' time.

Based on the testing results, Smillage can guide the whole game production progress by leveraging data and product for real-time optimization. Game developers will be able to maximize the scale of their products after they complete stage three of large-scale growth by collaborating with Smillage's highly experienced ad promotion team, game production team, and data analysis team. Smillage's full-process publishing service model embodies four major advantages: creative library capability, localization capability, product optimization capability, and the centralized control of ROI growth.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

