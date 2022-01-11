TSI Corporations Appoints Thomas Cornellier as CEO

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI Corporations announced today the Board appointment of Thomas Cornellier as Chief Executive Officer.

Thomas Cornellier named CEO of TSI Corporations

Thomas Cornellier joined TSI Corporations in 2009 and has spent the last 12 years serving in multiple capacities including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operation Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer. He earned his MBA from Loyola University and a B.S. in finance and economics from the Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics at the University of Delaware.

"I look forward to carrying on the legacy the Cornellier family has brought to the contract glazing industry. TSI is built around a highly competent team of construction professionals who embody our core values. Each day, we will continue to challenge each other to learn, innovate, and find new ways to better serve our clients, our community, and our industry. It is an honor to work with this group, and together we will turn the bright future we envision into reality," states Thomas Cornellier.

Victor Cornellier, Board Chairman of TSI as well as President of the Ironworkers Employers Association of Washington, D.C. shares, "As time moves on, change is imminent. Along with a strong financial construction background, Thomas will be leading a group of qualified construction managers to continue building on a 45-year history of success in the glass and glazing industry."

In addition to Victor Cornellier, TSI Corporations' Board of Directors includes David Bearden, David Cornellier, Jay Bowman, and Thomas Cornellier.

About TSI Corporations

TSI Corporations (TSI) is a privately held business, established in 1977, specializing in the design, engineering, and installation of building envelope glass systems, ornamental metals, and aluminum metal panels. Recognized for over 20 years as one of Glass Magazine's Top 50 glaziers and Engineering News Records Top 400 Contractors, TSI Corporations has grown to become one of the largest local building envelope/glass and glazing companies in the Baltimore — Washington D.C. area. https://tsicorporations.com/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsi-corporations/

