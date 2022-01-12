Über Baby Boutique is Reborn, Online

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before the term 'Über' became a verb in the common vernacular, the founder of the Midwest retail store Über Baby found it the perfect adjective to describe her exclusive assortment of baby and children's apparel, bedding, gear and accessories. What started as a brick-and-mortar retail baby clothing and accessories store 17 years ago, has now gone digital at Uberbaby.com.

Introducing a Colorfully Curated Baby Brand Experience.

Über Baby NOT a car service for babies

"Back then, the only baby clothes on the market were either baby blue or pastel pink. When my children were little, I sought edgy, trendy colors and styles," said UberBaby.com founder Lynne Gonsior. "As an experienced Merchandise Buyer for brands like Target and Pier 1, I was well-versed in procurement and manufacturing of goods and skills to work, creating, curating and designing the private-label Über brand."

Gonsior has now fully stepped out of her corporate buying roles to re-launch her award-winning, edgy baby boutique online. Thanks to her exclusive, private-label business model, the Über Baby assortment offers thoughtful, one-of-a-kind products customers won't find in big-box stores or big-name .com retailers.

"Über Baby values the importance of providing our customers with the highest quality products, superior service and experience, and we're thrilled to bring our exclusive line of colorfully curated baby brand gifts and apparel which includes our Über Baby Athleisure line for customers all over the world through UberBaby.com," said Gonsior.

UberBaby.com customers can select from a hand-curated assortment of baby apparel, shoes, blankets, gear, dinnerware, plushies, books and other accessories for babies from newborn age to the toddler stage. Because they are locally sourced, created by fellow female artisans and/or handmade, customers can purchase unique shower gifts, knowing the recipient won't receive another one like it. Gifts are lovingly put together in retro-chic, sleek and splashy signature Über packaging.

About UberBaby.com

UberBaby.com offers a hand-curated assortment of baby apparel, shoes, blankets, plushies, books and other accessories for babies from newborn to the toddler stage. A crucial part the Über Baby mission is to create partnership opportunities that enable and empower women to develop and grow their own businesses and networks in very tangible and meaningful ways. For more information, visit UberBaby.com and follow the brand on Instagram @myuberbaby and Facebook @myuberbaby.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uber Baby