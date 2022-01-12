Fast Announces Global Partnership with Marquee Brands to Bring the World's Fastest Checkout Experience Directly to The Consumer

The U.S.-based startup is set to roll out its innovative one-click checkout technology to Marquee Brands' exceptional portfolio of direct-to-consumer websites starting this spring.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast, the world's fastest online checkout experience, today announced a partnership with Marquee Brands, bringing one-click checkout to online customers worldwide.

Fast

Headquartered in New York City, Marquee Brands manages a successful portfolio of some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Martha Stewart, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Ben Sherman, Body Glove & Motherhood Maternity.

Jonathan Greller, Marquee Brands, President of Digital Ventures, said of the announcement, "As technology rapidly evolves, we'll continue to introduce best-in-class, forward-thinking companies to our portfolio's digital ecosystem. We've designed our digital channels with a focus on being consumer-centric, and one-click checkout represents the ultimate convenience in a seamless experience."

Through this partnership with Marquee Brands' portfolio, online customers will be able to use a checkout button that completes online orders in just a few seconds with just a single click.

First-time Fast users simply enter their contact information and payment details as they normally would for their first purchase on a retailer's site. After that, they can use Fast's one-click checkout at any online store that uses Fast Checkout without having to enter information again.

The company's signature one-click checkout technology has proven to reduce cart abandonment rates and increase conversion, two of the major pain points for online retailers globally.

"Marquee Brands is home to some of the world's most iconic brands, whose customers expect the very best at every touchpoint," said Fast CEO and Co-Founder Domm Holland. "A frictionless checkout process is crucial for a truly outstanding customer journey. Marquee Brands has been at the forefront of implementing technology that enables customers to have the best online experience possible, and we are proud to partner with them."

The partnership marks another milestone in Fast's rapid expansion into the U.K. market after launching in November 2021.

To learn more about Fast, visit fast.co .

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

ABOUT FAST

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer, and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device, or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchant's own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Sugar Capital.

