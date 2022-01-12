HILTI UNVEILS NURON, AN ALL-NEW 22V CORDLESS PLATFORM WITH BUILT-IN CONNECTIVITY <span class="legendSpanClass">- Nuron battery enables a step-change in 22-volt cordless performance and powers tool classes previously only possible on higher-voltage platforms, gas or electric powered</span>

SCHAAN, Liechtenstein and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti Group, an innovator of tools, technology, software and services to the commercial construction industry, announces the launch of a new innovation that provides customers with a fully-connected experience like never before, Nuron, a more-powerful 22V cordless battery platform.

Nuron introduces state-of-the-art technologies to reinvent how construction professionals work daily on jobsites, tackle health and safety challenges, and manage their businesses, giving them the power and confidence of being safer, smarter, and more efficient. Connectivity is at the core of the platform, making it part of every tool, battery, and charger now and well into the future. With the unveiling of Nuron, the brand affirms its commitment to innovation and strengthens its legacy as a leading provider of productivity solutions.

"Now our customers can work construction sites fully cordless without compromising performance or health and safety. With our new platform, we have overcome a lot of complexity and streamlined tool cribs," explains Tassilo Deinzer, Head of the Power Tools & Accessories Business Unit.

All on one platform: performance without complexity

Nuron is a single 22V battery platform that enables cordless tools on all kinds of jobs, from light-duty drilling to heavy-duty concrete breaking. Launching with more than 60 tools, the battery platform enables heavy-duty applications that were once restricted to corded, gas-powered or higher voltage battery systems. And, all the battery packs and chargers work interchangeably under a single ecosystem to help reduce complexity for tool cribs and cost for business. Gone are the days when jackhammers, angle grinders, and large combi-hammers had to be corded.

The redesigned battery interface ensures higher performance and longer operating times by allowing a significantly higher power transfer, helping customers meet tight deadlines.

Connected to the cloud for increased productivity

Nuron brings intelligence to the core of the platform – all tools generate data which is then stored on the Nuron batteries and sent securely to the cloud during every charge without any operator interaction. The data collected includes information such as tool usage, tool utilization, charging location and battery state-of-health. This information can then be used to alert individuals if action is needed immediately or can be accessed on-demand as required and is available on mobile and desktop via Hilti's ON!Track software platform. Together with services like Hilti Fleet Management tool data can be used to reduce downtime and optimize tool cribs to boost customer productivity.

New technology to increase health & safety

"With a strong focus on operator health and safety, we've achieved a wider range of cordless tools that offer our advanced features that make work safer and better protect teams on today's jobsites," said Deinzer. "Furthermore, all Nuron tools have been newly developed or extensively redesigned to achieve optimal performance-to-weight ratio and ergonomics."

The completely reengineered Nuron batteries are more durable including a new, robust fiberglass-reinforced housing and external shock-absorbing bumpers which provide extra protection even in the toughest conditions. And, the electronics are fully sealed to protect against moisture, dust and other jobsite contaminants.

Hilti's Dust Removal Systems (DRS) is available for all Nuron tools while Active Vibration Reduction (AVR) comes as standard. The Active Torque Control (ATC), another key safety feature, is now available with many more tools in the new Nuron product range.

Hilti also has worked with construction professionals to develop two new technologies for increased safety with angle grinders. The new 3D ATC system switches off the tool and activates the disc brake when there is sudden, uncontrolled movement in any direction. The same risk reducing function comes with the new SensTech system, which senses when the operator's hand is removed and engages the electric brake, e.g. when the tool is accidentally dropped. Additionally, each Nuron tool has a recommended tethering method and we offer an ANSI compliant tethering system to help avoid falling objects when working at heights.

"With Nuron, Hilti enables customers to experience a fully-connected cordless ecosystem that puts performance and connected data to work and gives them the power and confidence of being safer, smarter, more efficient and more productive than ever before," said Deinzer.

Hilti will proactively discuss and offer support services to customers who decide to implement Nuron. Nuron products will be on sale to U.S. and Canadian customers January 12, 2022 with shipments beginning in March. The global rollout will continue through 2022.

The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software and services. With about 30,000 team members in over 120 countries the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of CHF 5.3 billion in 2020. The headquarters of the Hilti Group have been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's strategic orientation is based on a caring and performance-oriented culture and the goals of creating enthusiastic customers and building a better future.

