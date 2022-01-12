UFCW Local 7 Denies their Members the Right to Vote on Best Offer in Company History

King Soopers and City Market Open for Customers UFCW Local 7 Denies their Members the Right to Vote on Best Offer in Company History

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, King Soopers and City Market called the decision by UFCW Local 7 to strike reckless and self-serving, without regard for the implications to associates and Coloradans.

King Soopers and City Market (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

"Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money in our associates' pockets," said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market. "It's time for Kim Cordova to put our associates, her members, first instead of denying them the opportunity to vote on this unprecedented investment. Creating more disruption for our associates, their families, and Coloradans rather than negotiating for a peaceful resolution is irresponsible and undemocratic."

King Soopers also announced their stores will remain open to continue delivering on their commitment to provide fresh food and other essentials to the communities they serve.

More details on King Soopers and City Market's Last Best and Final Offer can be found here.

Learn more at kingsooperscba.com.

About King Soopers/City Market

At King Soopers/City Market, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,502 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.