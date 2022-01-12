Longtime 7-Eleven Executive Appointed 7-Eleven International LLC Co-CEO

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. is proud to announce Ken Wakabayashi's new role as Co-CEO of 7-Eleven International LLC ("7IN"). Previously 7-Eleven, Inc.'s SVP, Head of International, Wakabayashi will now lead the 7-Eleven brand's global growth strategy alongside Co-CEO, Shinji Abe, from Seven-Eleven Japan.

7-Eleven, Inc. is proud to announce Ken Wakabayashi’s new role as Co-CEO of 7-Eleven International LLC (“7IN”). Previously 7-Eleven, Inc.’s SVP, Head of International, Wakabayashi will now lead the 7-Eleven brand’s global growth strategy alongside Co-CEO, Shinji Abe, from Seven-Eleven Japan.

"We are thrilled to offer our congratulations to Ken Wakabayashi on this exciting new role," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this move, Ken will help lead the 7IN team to further our global growth strategy and provide world-class value and support to our International Licensees and Master Franchisees."

As Co-CEOs of 7IN, Wakabayashi and Abe will be responsible for all operations outside North America and Japan as well as overseeing the 7–Eleven trademark globally. This team will further enhance providing world-class support to existing Licensees and Master Franchisees and focus on expanding the 7-Eleven brand into new territories.

"This change reinforces 7-Eleven, Inc.'s and Seven-Eleven Japan's commitment to the growth of the 7–Eleven brand and to providing value and support to our Licensee and Master Franchisee organizations," said Ken Wakabayashi 7IN Co-CEO. "We are well positioned for growth and long-term value creation as we focus on expanding the brand into new territories and provide an enhanced support structure for our existing territories."

This announcement comes following the formation of 7-Eleven International LLC (7IN). By combining the strengths that joint owners 7-Eleven, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan have cultivated in their local markets into the new entity, 7IN will able to better leverage 7-Eleven's product development capabilities, digital technology and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, while maintaining its position as a global brand.

Along with this exciting change comes a team revitalization in support of international growth and enhancement of the 7-Eleven® brand worldwide. Joe DePinto, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Tanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Stan Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 7-Eleven, Inc. along with Ken Wakabayashi, Co-CEO of 7IN will serve on the 7IN Board of Directors.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

About 7-Eleven International

With offices in Dallas, Texas and Tokyo, Japan, 7–Eleven International master franchises and/or licenses more than 41,000 stores in 14 countries and regions: Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, China (Taiwan), Thailand, Viet Nam, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The iconic brand also operates corporate and/or franchise stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Japan and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 77,000 stores.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.