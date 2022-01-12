MySize to Exhibit its MySizeID and Highlight New Product Innovation at the National Retail Federation 2022 Retail's Big Show on January 16-18, 2022 in New York City

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce it will exhibit at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2022: Retail's Big Show on January 16-18, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show is the world's largest retail conference and expo with more than 38,000 industry professionals and 16,000 global retailers in attendance. My Size will be located at booth #1527 and will be demonstrating its latest MySizeID app and highlighting new product innovation.

MySize will debut its MySize Smart Mirror, which has the potential to revolutionize the fashion retail buying experience in the store. It is the Company's first product solution addressing in-person retail shopping. The MySizeID AI-driven measurement and data algorithms drive the MySize Smart Mirror in helping increase sale conversions and reduce returns at the physical store retail environment.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are excited to show off the latest version of the MySizeID solution and our new product innovation at NRF 2022, the world's largest retail conference. I am personally eager to debut our MySize Smart Mirror, a potential game-changer for in-store sizing. Our AI-driven measurement solutions drive revenue growth by increasing conversion rates and reduce return costs for our clients. We believe we are at a commercialization inflection point with our land and expand strategy, as we surpassed 1,000 clients in 2021. We look forward to demonstrating for existing, new and prospective clients."

MySize is the developer of a unique sensor-based measurement technology and the owner of several patented algorithms that capture and calculate measurements in different ways. The Company's technology is one of a kind in its agility, fitting our algorithm to different markets and verticals. MySize is helping eCommerce retailers on multiple platforms, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Bitrix, and LightSpeed, alongside leading brands such as Levi's, Speedo, US Polo and Boyish Jeans.

For more information and to schedule a demo at NRF 2022 please email contact@mysizeid.com and visit: https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

