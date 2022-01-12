NFINIT Boosts Channel Program with New Director of Channel Sales, Bradley Craig

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFINIT, a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions, connectivity, and colocation, announces the addition of a new Director of Channel Sales. Bradley Craig joins NFINIT with over 13 years of experience in the technology industry, primarily working with cloud and managed service providers such as Veeam and Insight. Coming in at No. 27 in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings , and No. 3 in California, NFINIT offers a fast-growing, well-recognized channel program.

"At NFINIT, our team sets us apart, so we're always looking for the best talent in the industry," said NFINIT CEO Phil Kenney . "Bradley's extensive experience and passion for partner relationships makes him a great fit for our consultative approach. It was an easy choice to bring him on board, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise for continued growth."

Before joining the NFINIT team, Craig spent over a decade in leadership and business development roles at Insight, a Fortune 500-ranked global technology provider, and Veeam, a leader in backup, recovery, and data management solutions. With his primary focus being to develop and maintain positive strategic relationships, these roles provided Craig the opportunity to work with companies such as IBM, Verizon, Conduent, and more.

"Great partnerships have been at the core of my career," said Craig. "NFINIT has an excellent reputation in the industry and has already created strong partnerships that I look forward to fostering and building in the years to come. I encourage any downstream channel partners who are looking for innovative, reliable tech solutions backed by expert, consultative support to reach out to me."

Based in Tucson, Ariz., Craig has received various industry accolades, including Veeam's 2020 North America Field Sales Rep of the Year and Insight Enterprises' 2015 MSP Field Rep of the Year.

About NFINIT

NFINIT provides full stack technology services, including connectivity, colocation, and enterprise-class cloud. Every workload has unique challenges, and NFINIT's consultative approach and focus on innovation ensures that we deliver the best customized environment, every time. Serving thousands of clients worldwide from our home base in San Diego, NFINIT aims to fulfill our clients' technology roadmap with best-in-breed solutions and expert support. For more, visit www.nfinit.com .

