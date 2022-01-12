OmniTRAX Provides Another Million Meals in Annual Commitment to Feed America

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, The Broe Group's transportation affiliate, has provided more than one million meals as part of its annual campaign to fight domestic food insecurity. With the help of local food banks throughout the nationwide markets served by its 24 rail affiliates, the 2021 OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program has eclipsed its goal of distributing one million meals across the United States.

Fulton County Railway General Manager Paul A. Evans, Sr. and Fulton County Railway Roadmaster Terris Miller present one of OmniTRAX coast to coast food bank donations to Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Director of Institutional Giving Cameron Taylor.

"America's industrial communities are the backbone of domestic supply chains, and they are also home to our teammates, neighbors and partners," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Helping those in need is part of our annual commitment to be good neighbors to the communities we serve. Given the rising need for food and the ongoing strain of manufacturer and retailer supply chains, these meals offer timely relief and greatly reduce the risk of community hunger."

Food bank recipients span from California to Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and New Jersey. Community meal pledges are further supported by local employee volunteer service from OmniTRAX rail affiliates including Alabama & Tennessee River Railway, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, Cleveland & Cuyahoga Railway, Fulton County Railway, Great Western Railway of Colorado, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Georgia & Florida Railway, Illinois Railway, Northern Ohio & Western Railway, River Ridge Railroad, Sand Springs Railway Company, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, and Winchester & Western Railroad.

The annual food bank commitments are matched by OmniTRAX parent company The Broe Group.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

