OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 3, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.



For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

OpenText 2022 Investor Day

OpenText will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The virtual conference will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team. Further details will be provided closer to the event date.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

