Phexxi Access to Expand under New Government Guidance Stating Insurers Must Cover FDA-approved Contraceptives with No Out-of-Pocket Costs to Women

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today commended the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor on their separately-issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access.

The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), prescribed by healthcare providers.

"We believe this is a huge step forward toward ensuring contraceptive access for all women at zero copay under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), further reducing unintended pregnancies in the U.S., and helping women get access to Phexxi, an innovative hormone-free birth control," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "We anticipate that millions more women will be able to access Phexxi at no cost —without overly burdensome denials or being forced to try other products first."

Under the HRSA Women's Preventive Services Guidelines:

The full range of FDA- approved, -granted, or -cleared contraceptives, effective family planning practices, and sterilization procedures should be available as part of contraceptive care; and,

The full range of contraceptives includes those currently listed in the FDA's Birth Control Guide and any additional contraceptives approved, granted, or cleared by the FDA.

Under the U.S. Department of Labor FAQ update:

Plans are required to cover an FDA- approved, cleared, or granted contraceptive, if a provider deems it medically necessary, at $0 cost share, whether or not it is specifically identified in the current FDA Birth Control Guide.

Plans may not require patients to try and fail multiple options within a method, or force trying and failing other methods, if a provider deems a product medically necessary

The Department of Labor also established clear communications channels for consumers with concerns about their plan's compliance with HSRA requirements.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products and product candidates to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

