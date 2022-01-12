Ricoh and 6 River Systems team up to provide faster technical support to fulfillment centers across the U.S.

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. and 6 River Systems, LLC, a leading fulfillment solutions provider, announced today a new initiative to support warehouse efficiencies. RICOH Service Advantage will complement 6 River Systems' existing service team for its collaborative robots – called "Chucks" – and expand its geographical reach to provide technical support to customers faster.

6 River Systems' software solutions and Chuck robots empower warehouse associates to work faster and more efficiently. RICOH Service Advantage provides an extensive technical and customer support infrastructure. With the scalability and flexibility required to fulfill service needs directly to customer sites that employ Chucks across the country, Ricoh will provide a high level of experience and expertise that enables 6 River Systems to continue to scale up and expand quickly, as automated fulfillment needs continue to surge.

According to Statista, the global warehouse automation market is predicted to increase from $15 billion in 2019 to $30 billion by 2026, with more and more retailers looking for solutions to quicken the pace of fulfillment.

RICOH Service Advantage will support 6 River Systems in the company's mission to further meet customer demand for uptime and efficiency in its retail and warehouse operations. Ricoh's certified technicians work alongside 6 River Systems' engineers to support Chucks, from calibration and floor mapping, to routine maintenance, preventative maintenance and retrofits. Ricoh also provides end-user operator training for Chucks, including use of the device charging dock and facility re-mapping procedure, helping to ensure optimal Chuck usage.

"The demand for our automated retail solution is significant, especially with retailers continually looking for ways to get their products into consumers' hands faster via seamless experiences," said Eran Frenkel, Vice President of Technical Operations, 6 River Systems. "By partnering with Ricoh, we're able to focus on making our solutions more widely available, which ultimately helps our customers quickly and efficiently meet their fulfillment goals."

"Our collaboration with 6 River Systems is a prime example of how our stable and trusted infrastructure – coupled with a team of more than 10,000 service delivery professionals supporting and maintaining more than one million devices across the U.S. – helps solve our customers' problems," said Jim Kirby, Vice President, Service Advantage, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Together, we are addressing some of the biggest challenges and opportunities in retail today including supply chain operational efficiency such as retail and warehouse automation. By expertly assisting with service and support for companies like 6 River Systems, we are helping them maintain focus on what matters most – innovation that solves supply chain hurdles and moves business forward."

Read more on modern automation from Ricoh in this whitepaper or by viewing the webinar, "How automation and robotics companies are meeting increased customer service and support demand." For more information on Ricoh, visit www.ricoh-usa.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About 6 River Systems

Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. Founders Jerome Dubois and Rylan Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems solution is operating in more than 20 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, fulfilling millions of units each week for companies including Lockheed Martin, CSAT Solutions, ACT Fulfillment, DHL, XPO Logistics, and Office Depot. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, please visit www.6river.com .

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

