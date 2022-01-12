ViacomCBS Inc. to Host a Virtual Investor Event and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that it will host an investor event and report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 15, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. (ET).

ViacomCBS will provide an update on the momentum of Paramount+, including its diverse global content lineup and more. Additionally, the company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide details on the new reporting segments it has implemented beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

A live webcast of the ViacomCBS investor event can be streamed in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS' Investors website (ir.viacomcbs.com) beginning at approximately 4:15 p.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials. Virtual doors open at 4:00 p.m. (ET) and viewers are encouraged to tune in prior to the start of the event.

The earnings release and materials will be accessible on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS' website.

A video replay of the investor event will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of the ViacomCBS' Investors home page.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

