Accuredit Therapeutics and N1 Life Form a Joint Venture Named 'Napoltec', Dedicated to the Development of Therapeutic Drug Delivery Systems and Pressing Ahead Clinical Translation

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Accuredit), an emerging company based on new generations of safe and highly targeted gene editing therapies, and N1 Life, a biotech company focused on developing cutting-edge drug delivery technologies and clinical products, announced a strategic partnership to establish a joint venture, Napoltec Life Sciences (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Napoltec) in China, committing to the development of a new generation of therapeutic drug delivery systems to rapidly advance drug candidates toward clinical translation.

A major global challenge in medicine is the safe and effective delivery of therapeutic agents to targeted organs. From cancer chemotherapy to prophylactic and therapeutic vaccinations, and on to virology, neurology and gene therapies, drug delivery is the key to improving drug efficacy and tolerability. That is why "drug delivery technologies" are said to be the choke point of drug and gene therapies. For 25 years, Professor Paul A. Wender, Francis W. Bergstrom Professor of Chemistry & Chemical & System Biology at Stanford University and an elected member of the US National Academy of Sciences, and his research group, have devoted enormous effort to developing innovative drug delivery technologies. He co-founded N1 Life with Dr. Xiaoyu Zang (Janice), a biotech rising star with a PhD in Chemistry from Stanford and expertise in molecular medicine, to accelerate the development and the translation of new therapeutic drug delivery tools to meet clinical needs. The drug delivery technologies of N1 Life have demonstrated significant advantages in non-antigen-dependent tumor targeting, tumor tissue and cell penetration, and overcoming multi-drug resistance. Accuredit has a complementary and proven track record in CMC development and clinical translation capabilities. Fully empowered by their respective technologies and resources, both sides will work together to develop drug delivery technologies and fulfill clinical translation for the ultimate benefit of patients.

Dr. Xiaoyu Zang, CEO of N1 Life, said that "We are greatly impressed by the R&D and CMC capabilities of the Accuredit team led by Dr. Wang, who has extensive experience in drug development and program management. We share the same vision of "patient-first" with Accuredit. With our partnership and cross-functional synergy, we look forward to accelerating the translation of innovative drug delivery technologies from "bench to bed" to truly benefit more patients."

Dr. Xiaoyu Zang, CEO of N1 Life

"We are very pleased to establish a new joint venture, Napoltec, with N1 Life, which will be featuring complementary in mutually pursuing gene therapy drug development. The N1 Life team led by Dr. Zang and Prof. Wender has accumulated years of research and development experience in novel delivery systems. We look forward to working with N1 Life to build a next generation platform for a more effective and safe delivery of gene editing therapeutics with the potential to cure diseases for our patients." said by Dr. Yongzhong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Accuredit.

Dr.Yongzhong Wang,Founder,Chairman and CEO of Accuredit

ABOUT N1 LIFE

N1 Life is a platform-based biotechnology company with a global footprint. It is committed to applying innovative drug delivery technologies to the development of clinical products that address unmet medical needs. The company has built its proprietary platform technologies for the delivery of small molecules, polypeptide, proteins, oligonucleotides, siRNA, mRNA, and DNA. The company's pipeline based on its own technology is currently focusing on drug-resistant oncology indications and skin diseases.

The company was co-founded by Paul A. Wender, PhD, Bergstrom Professor of Chemistry at Stanford and elected member of the US National Academy of Sciences, and Dr. Xiaoyu Zang (Janice), a former graduate student in the chemistry department of Stanford University. The company is currently based in San Jose, California with a team of scientists/inventors from Stanford University.

Contact: Xiaoyu Zang (Janice)

Email: contact@N1life.com

ABOUT ACCUREDIT THERAPEUTICS

Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. was established in July 2021 with its focus on intracellular targets, based on new generations of safe, efficient, and highly targeted gene editing delivery technologies. The company uses industry-leading algorithms for off-target effect analysis, industry-proven CMC process development, and GMP manufacturing and commercialization experience and capabilities. The company is committed to providing patients around the world with innovative medicines and treatment options for the remedy of serious and life-threatening congenital genetic disorders and acquired diseases. The company has recently received large funding during seed round financing and is building a new generation of gene editing technology, delivery carrier technology platform, and large-scale GMP industrialization platform in line with international standards with an area of over 10,000 square meters.

Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Address: R06, 2F, B6, No. 218, Xinghu Street, Industrial Park, Suzhou

Contact: Nicole Zhang

Email: PR@accuredit.com

(PRNewsfoto/Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuredit Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.