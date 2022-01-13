High Life Farms Launches Popcorn Small Buds Product Line in MI; Shifts Focus to Pre-Packaged Flower in 2022

CHESANING, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms ("HLF"), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, today announced that Popcorn Buds Pre-Packaged Flower, a line of premium small buds featuring vintage, carnival-style packaging, is now available across Michigan dispensaries.

The announcement comes on the heels of several recent flower releases under the company's High Life Farms, Chief and Greenhouse Mixed Lighting product lines as it puts a renewed focus on pre-packaged flower in 2022.

Soft-launched at the end of December 2021, Popcorn Buds Pre-Packaged Flower joins High Life Farms' wide range of award-winning flower products cultivated and manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art facilities. Offering high-quality strains at a smaller bud size and more accessible price point, current Popcorn Buds strains available include Dr. Gonzo, Kush Mints and Wedding Cake, with others rolling out as available.

The launch of Popcorn Buds comes on the heels of several other recent releases from High Life Farms as the company puts a renewed focus on pre-packaged flower. In October 2021, the company introduced Chief Premium Packaged Flower under High Life Farms' Chief brand, representing their highest quality flower per THC content starting at 23%, with strains including Alien OG, Apple Fritter, Melted Strawberries and Platinum Kush Mints. High Life Farms also recently released a mid-tier line of pre-packaged flower under their namesake brand with THC ranging from 18% to 23%, featuring strains Z Mints, Apple Fritter, Do Si Do and Lemon Cherry Gelato. Earlier in December 2021, Premium Greenhouse Mixed Lighting Flower was introduced from High Life's greenhouse grow with Apple Fritter and Melted Strawberries strains.

"With new flower options such as Popcorn Buds and pre-packaged favorites such as Alien OG and Kush Mints, the cultivation team at High Life Farms is focusing our efforts towards crafting higher-end, premium strains tiered to meet the varying needs and desires of our diverse customer base," said Vinnie Celani, Co-Founder of High Life Farms. "From our meticulous attention to detail and artisanal approach to our top-of-the-line facilities and rigorous testing standards, High Life Farms takes pride in every step of the cultivation process. We're excited to start off 2022 with a full range of high-quality flower that our consumers will love."

All of High Life Farms pre-packaged flower is available in sleek Grove Bags featuring TerpLoc Technology, which utilizes a blend of several film elements to create the optimal cannabis climate inside every package and protect product quality. In promotion of Popcorn Buds and its nostalgic packaging, High Life Farms will be giving away six one-year streaming-service subscriptions from now through March across the company's Instagram and Facebook platforms. Those interested can follow @highlifefarmsmi on Instagram and High Life Farms on Facebook for additional details.

For more information on High Life Farms, please visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing.



