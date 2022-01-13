As Human Encounters With Grizzlies Climb, "One of Us: A Biologist's Walk Among Bears" Is The Book Every Outdoor Enthusiast Needs To Read

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his latest book, "One of Us: A Biologist's Walk Among Bears," acclaimed grizzly bear biologist Barrie K. Gilbert delivers nearly 40 years' worth of expertise in a compelling, science-based call for conservation, appreciation and coexistence with grizzlies.

Climate change does not only yield rising sea levels and intense droughts. It also opens the door for more frequent interactions between grizzlies and humans, as the bears are increasingly forced to leave their depleted habitats in search of resources. Unfortunately, our misconceptions surrounding grizzlies often mean these interactions are charged with fear. "One of Us" serves as the timely antidote to this fear, debunking common myths and encouraging smart, resourceful confidence in hikers, campers and the general public around bears. The book not only provides actionable strategies for eliminating fear-based reactions, but also inspires awareness, respect and sympathy for grizzlies, all of which are vital to maintain as human and grizzly populations continue to overlap.

"Barrie Gilbert is probably the most experienced, credible grizzly bear biologist working on the planet today," said Doug Peacock, renowned nature writer and grizzly bear expert. "His time observing grizzly behavior in Alaska, Canada and the Northern Rockies exceeds any living researcher and places Dr. Gilbert in the rare company of our greatest naturalists, reminiscent of the Murie brothers. Here is the grizzly book, packed with incredible knowledge, to trust."

Barrie Gilbert graduated with a degree in biology from Queen's University and a PhD in zoology from Duke University. He has spent thousands of hours among wild bears in Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks, Alberta, coastal British Columbia, and along Brooks River in Alaska's Katmai National Park.

"One of Us: A Biologist's Walk Among Bears" is available in print and e-book formats in most major online bookstores, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Google Play , and Friesen Press.

