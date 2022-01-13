Kodiak Gas Services Obtains RAVS Plus® Participant Status at ISN®

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, LLC, (Kodiak), a leading provider of contract compression services, today announced its status with ISN® as a Review and Verification Services (RAVS®) Plus participant. The RAVS Plus® participant status signifies those companies who complete a review of internal safety programs and processes. To date, fewer than 11 percent of ISN subscribed contractors have participated in the process.

"Our commitment to industry-leading safety practices reflects the core values of dedication, integrity, and allegiance at Kodiak," said Carrie Hodgins, Executive Vice President of Environment, Health & Safety at Kodiak Gas Services. "We implement and uphold our safety programs to benefit the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors, and clients."

The ISN RAVS Plus assessment focuses on a company's Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) culture and programs to help ensure they're understood and implemented throughout the organization.

"We are pleased to offer value-add services such as RAVS Plus to our customers," said Rick Dorsett, Director at ISN. "RAVS Plus aims to foster continuous improvement through collaboration among our contractor customers and their employees, ISN Hiring Clients, and the ISN team."

As part of the in-depth process, ISN interviewed Kodiak employees to test their knowledge of existing HSE policies, procedures, and practices for each program.

About Kodiak Gas Services, LLC

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is the third largest contract compression services provider in the continental United States with a revenue generating fleet of more than 2.9 million horsepower. The company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi–well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

