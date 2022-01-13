Miami Beach Is the Epicenter of Travel-Worthy Experiences in 2022 Seven Miles of World-Famous Beach Will Serve as the Backdrop for Bucket List Travel Activities

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority recognizes that more than 68% of Americans are planning to go big on their next trip and Miami Beach is set to deliver a collection of travel-worthy experiences to help visitors make it the "Greatest of All Trips" in 2022. * From curated musical experiences and celebrity culinary offerings to world-class spa rituals and an unrivaled arts + culture scene spanning numerous mediums, travelers will find inspiration and can easily make future and last-minute jetsetter-style plans.

Miami Beach is the epicenter of travel-worthy Experiences in 2022 with seven miles of world-famous beach set to serve as the backdrop for bucket list travel activities.

"As we look at the year ahead, Miami Beach will be the epicenter of activity for travelers who have been waiting patiently to go all out on their next vacation or quick getaway," says said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our signature offerings fuse the natural beauty of our destination with the unique experiences that travelers seek now more than ever."

Travelers ready to make bucket list plans can choose from a variety of options in 2022 including a few headliner experiences:

"This year, we are committed to bringing our past, present and future visitors information and access to the variety of experiences available on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We encourage all to stay updated on the latest happenings and to connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @experiencemiamibeach and through our award-winning Experience Miami Beach App."

*According to a 2022 Expedia Trends Survey Report

