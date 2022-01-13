One GI Continues expansion In Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with Digestive Health Associates ("DHA") in the Terre Haute, IN market. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and is one of the fastest growing GI platforms in the country. DHS is a 3-provider practice operating in 5 centers in the Terre Haute area.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "Increasing our geographic density in the states we operate in is a key aspect of our growth strategy and allows us to create leverage in the market. DHS continues this trend for us in the IN market as we continue adding additional practices to each geography we enter."

"I am extremely pleased to partner with ONE GI to raise the level of care for digestive diseases and enhance access to digestive care services in the state of Indiana," said Rajiv Sharma, M.D., DHS President.

Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarez and Marsal served as a key diligence partner.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

