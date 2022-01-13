sbLiftOff Names Investment Strategist Jordan Gersh Director, M&A

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, today announced that investment strategist Jordan Gersh has joined the firm as Director, Mergers and Acquisitions. Mr. Gersh will work closely with the firm's senior management throughout every deal phase, from due diligence to closing.

sbLiftOff

"Jordan brings to the team more than ten years of proven investment experience across strategy and corporate finance, M&A and private equity," said Sharon B. Heaton, Founder and CEO of sbLiftOff. "We look forward to making full use of his significant financial experience, due diligence expertise, and management skills. The year ahead will be very active for our firm, and Jordan is adding strength to our bench at the perfect time."

Mr. Gersh comes to sbLiftOff from FIS Global, where he served as Senior Director of Global Investment Strategy and Product Insights and led the research, development, and advancement of next-generation banking and payment technologies. He has consulted with financial institutions, private equity partners, and investors on capital strategy and allocation of real estate-based assets and other alternative financial instruments and has successfully completed domestic and international transactions for a combined investment value over $10 billion. He currently serves as a member of the advisory board of JBS Holdings.

Mr. Gersh received an MBA from Duke University, Fuqua Scholar distinction, and a BS in Business Administration and Finance, cum laude, from the University of Florida.

"I am excited to join the sbLiftOff team at a time when so many small and medium-sized businesses have the opportunity to really scale and hit the gas pedal by joining forces with other companies," Mr. Gersh said. "These companies need expert guidance to navigate a market that can be very complex, and sbLiftOff is the team that has this expertise."

About sbLiftOff

sbLiftOff is a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm that serves founder-led businesses and government contracting companies between $25 million and $150 million in revenues throughout the U.S. Our mission is to help business owners realize their enduring value and successfully lift off to their next goal in life. More information is available at www.sbliftoff.com.

