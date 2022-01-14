MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Deloitte Restructuring Inc. ("Deloitte"), in its capacity of Court Appointed Monitor in the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings of:

BlackRock Metals Inc., BlackRock Mining Inc., BlackRock Metals LP and BRM Metals GP Inc. (collectively "BlackRock")

is conducting the sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") for the sale of BlackRock's business, property, assets and undertaking. BlackRock is a Canadian specialty metals developer about to engage in the construction of a multi-metallic ferroalloy project. BlackRock contemplates the development and construction of a mine, beneficiation plant and a metallurgical plant in the province of Quebec, more specifically in the Chibougamau and Saguenay regions.

For further information regarding the SISP and the CCAA proceedings, please refer to the Monitor's website at www.insolvencies.deloitte.ca/blackrockmetals.

To access detailed information about BlackRock, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

All inquiries related to the CCAA and SISP procedures should be sent to: blackrockmetals@deloitte.ca. The deadline to submit a non-binding letter of intent, as requested by the Phase 1 Bid Deadline of the SISP, is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 9, 2022.

DELOITTE RESTRUCTURING INC.

In its capacity as Court Appointed Monitor

1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Suite 500, Montreal QC H3B 0M7

Canada

Phone: 514-393-5349

Fax: 514-390-4103

Email: blackrockmetals@deloitte.ca

